Telangana witnessed substantial growth after its formation: Mancherial

Telangana is now a power outage-free State, while ensuring quality power to the agriculture sector round the clock, said Collector Badavath Santosh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:20 PM, Mon - 5 June 23

Collector Badavath Santosh addresses a gathering after participating in Singareni Day held as part of the ongoing decennial Telangana formation day celebrations in Srirampur on Monday.

Mancherial: Collector Badavath Santosh said Telangana had witnessed substantial growth after its formation.

Addressing a gathering during the Electricity Day and Singareni Day programmes as part of the ongoing decennial Telangana formation day celebrations in Srirampur on Monday, Santosh said the people of Telangana faced challenges due to outages in supply of power before formation of the separate State. Farmers used to wait for electricity to irrigate their agriculture fields. However, Telangana was now a power outage-free State, while ensuring quality power to the agriculture sector round the clock.

The Collector said SCCL achieved growth of 33 percent following formation of Telangana as against 15.47 percent of growth before 2014. The coal giant recorded a growth of 39 percent in shipping of coal. The value of coal production was now pegged at Rs 32,978 crore when compared to Rs 11,920 crore, posting a growth of 179 percent. SCCL had also registered profits of Rs 2,180 crore as against Rs 498 crore earned in the past, suggesting an increase by 421 percent.

