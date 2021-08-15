Telangana: Woman attacked by lover’s mother in Jagtial

Shivani received severe head injury in the attack. Neighbours shifted her to district headquarters hospital, from where she was shifted to a private hospital as her health condition deteriorated.

By | Published: 10:36 am

Jagtial: A woman was attacked by the mother of her lover. The condition of the woman is serious as she received severe head injury. This incident took place in Jagtial town on Saturday night.

Bongani Shivani was attacked with a rod by Sapa Aruna, mother of her lover, on Saturday night. Shivani received severe head injury in the attack. Neighbours shifted her to district headquarters hospital, from where she was shifted to a private hospital as her health condition deteriorated.

According to police, Sapa Bharath Chandra of Aravindnagar of Jagtial town, was in love with Shivani of Mochibazar. As parents fixed his marriage with another girl, Bharath Chandra along with love fled from the home one week ago.

Two days ago, Bharath Chandra along with Shivani came home after the parents promised to perform his marriage with the woman he loved.

Not interested in performing marriage, Aruna attacked Shivani with a rod when other family members went outside. Neighbors shifted her to hospital wherein she is undergoing treatment.

Jagtial police began investigation by registering the case.*8/5rf+/

