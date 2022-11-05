Telangana: Woman attempts suicide after giving pesticide to physical challenged son, son dies

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:34 AM, Sat - 5 November 22

Karimnagar: Worried over the future of her physically challenged son, a 65 year-old woman served pesticides to her son before she herself consumed it. The son died while the mother is under treatment in Machanapalli of Jammikunta.

According to police, a native of Keshavapur of Jammikunta municipality, Muske Madhunamma along with her son Kumar (27) was staying at her younger daughter’s home in Machanapalli.

On Friday, she gave pesticide laced food to Kumar before consuming it herself when the other family members had gone outside.

Family members shifted them to a private hospital in Jammikunta where Kumar died while undergoing treatment in the night. Mudhunamma is battling for her life.

Madhunamma was taking care of her son Kumar by working as an agricultural labourer after the death of her husband Malleshan 15 years ago.