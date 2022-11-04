Telangana govt schools drawing more students year on year

By Yuvraj Akula Published: Updated On - 10:14 PM, Fri - 4 November 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Opening of new residential schools, improving facilities in the government and local body schools and providing quality free education with qualified teachers by the Telangana government is yielding rich results with the enrolment going up in government run schools year on year.

As per the UDISE (Unified District Information System for Education) report for 2021-22 released by the Ministry of Education, the enrollment in the government run schools has increased by over 4 lakh during the academic year 2021-22 in comparison with the previous year. The State had a total of 33,03,699 enrollments from pre-primary to Class 12 during the academic year 2021-22 as against 28,96,974 in 2020-21 and 28,32,859 in 2019-20.

According to the report, enrollments in the government run institutions have gone up at all levels starting from pre-primary till higher secondary. Number of enrollments for pre-primary education in the government sector has nearly doubled with 6,175 in 2021-22 as against 3,735 in the previous academic year.

A total of 23,83,481 enrollments were recorded in 2021-22 at the elementary level (classes 1-8 ) while it was 20,30,516 at the same level the previous academic year. Likewise, enrollments of 5,90,203 at secondary level (9-10) and 3,23,840 at higher secondary (11-12 classes) were registered in 2021-22 in comparison to 5,89,398 at secondary and 2,73,325 at higher secondary levels in 2020-21.

Overall, the State had 69,15,241 enrollments in 43,083 schools with 161 as an average enrollment per school in 2021-22. The State recorded a pupil teacher ratio of 22 and average teachers per school were 7.

The Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) in the State has gone up as well. A GER of 110.2 at elementary level (1 to 8), 94.1 at secondary level and 64.8 at higher secondary level was registered in 2021-22 as against 107.9, 92.3 and 61.8 respectively in 2020-21. The GER is total enrolment in a particular level of school education, regardless of age, expressed as a percentage of the population of the official age-group which corresponds to the given level of school education in a given school year.

The dropout rate, as per the statistics, has gone up at upper primary level with 3.1 per cent recorded in 2021-22, while it was zero in 2020-21. There is a minuscule reduction in dropouts from 13.9 in 2020-21 to 13.7 in 2021-22 at secondary level.