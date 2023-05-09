Telangana: Woman labourer dies at worksite in Mancherial

A woman labourer of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme died of a suspected sunstroke while she was working at Sankaram village

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:23 PM, Tue - 9 May 23

Representational Image

Mancherial: A woman labourer of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) died of a suspected sunstroke while she was working at Sankaram village in Chennur mandal on Tuesday.

Locals said Mogili Lacchu (67) collapsed at the worksite and was declared brought dead by doctors of Chennur area hospital. She was engaged in digging the earth at the time of the incident. She was suspected to have died of sunstroke. Laborers wanted precautionary measures at the sites to prevent recurrence of similar incidents.

Meanwhile, District Rural Development Organisation Assistant Project Officer Ganga Bhavani said a compensation of Rs 2 lakh would be extended by the government to kin of the victim.

Also Read 50 NREGA labourers injured in bee attack in Jagtial