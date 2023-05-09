50 NREGA labourers injured in bee attack in Jagtial

All the injured workers were provided treatment in the local primary health centre in Jagtial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:25 PM, Tue - 9 May 23

NREGS labourer sustained injuries in honey bees attack.

Jagtial: As many as 50 MGNREGS labourers were injured when they were attacked by honey bees in Kodimial mandal headquarters on Tuesday.

According to villagers, 250 labourers were working on the hillocks near Burugukunta. While cleaning the area, a few workers touched the branch of a tree on which a beehive was located.

The bees, which got disturbed, then attacked the labourers. About 50 labourers were injured, while the remaining managed to escape. All the injured workers were provided treatment in the local primary health centre.

Also Read Modi government diluting MGNREGS: Vyavasaya Karmika Sangham