Telangana Women Commission issues notice to Bandi Sanjay

The State Women Commission had taken suo moto cognizance of the BJP State president’s comments on the BRS MLC

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:29 PM, Mon - 13 March 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The State Women Commission on Monday issued notice to BJP State president Bandi Sanjay for his derogatory comments on BRS MLC K Kavitha and directed him to appear in person before the Commission at 11 am on Wednesday for inquiry.

The State Women Commission had taken suo moto cognizance of the BJP State president’s comments on the BRS MLC.

The Commission Chairperson Sunitha Laxma Reddy had also directed Director General of Police Anjani Kumar to conduct an inquiry and submit a report on the entire episode.