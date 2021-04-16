Telangana: Youth commits suicide in Rajanna-Sircilla

Gone Pavan, who left home on April 13, was found dead in an old house besides his residence on Thursday night. Family members suspect he committed suicide by consuming pesticides.

Rajanna Sircilla: A 21-year-old youth, upset over a failed love affair, committed suicide by consuming pesticides in Malkapur of Boinpalli mandal.

Gone Pavan, who left home on April 13, was found dead in an old house besides his residence on Thursday night. Family members suspect he committed suicide by consuming pesticides.

According to police, Pavan, who completed intermediate, was working as a daily wage labourer in Karimnagar town. He was depressed for the last few days and left home on April 13.

Pavan’s father Jalapathi said his son took the extreme step due to failed love affair. Based on the complaint lodged by Jalapathi, police registered a case and began investigation.

Sub-Inspector Abhilash said more details would come to light in the course of investigation.

