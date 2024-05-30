Telangana: Youth drowns in Ghanpur anicut

The victim was Dovuri Kiran Kumar, a resident of Burjanpally in Pedda Shankarampet mandal.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 May 2024, 04:11 PM

Representational Image

Medak: A-22-year old man drowned in Ghanpur anicut in Papannapet mandal of Medak District on Wednesday night.

The victim was Dovuri Kiran Kumar, a resident of Burjanpally in Pedda Shankarampet mandal.

Kiran, who works as a mechanic, along with his friends arrived at Sri Vana Durghabhavani Temple Edupayala on Wednesday evening to offer prayers to the presiding deity.

Then, he has ventured into the Ghanapur Anicut to have bath. He drowned in the water body accidentally.

The body has been retrieved by divers by late night.

A case has been registered after autopsy at Government Hospital Medak.