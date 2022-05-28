Telangana youth makes it to IIM-A, proves poverty no hurdle

By Sruti Venugopal Published: Published Date - 10:43 PM, Sat - 28 May 22

Laxmikanth Reddy Emreddy.

Hyderabad: Poverty, hardships, and family responsibilities did not deter Laxmikanth Reddy Emreddy. Born in the coal city of Godavarikhani in Karimnagar district, Laxmikanth has now polished himself to become a diamond.

After a struggle of almost two decades, this Telangana lad has now secured a place in the PGPX programme at the prestigious Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad. From being a student who could not afford to study in a convent school to topping his college at the Intermediate level and getting a scholarship, Laxmikanth’s life has been a roller-coaster ride.

Financial constraints

His parents — an auto-rickshaw driver and a homemaker — always dreamt of sending him to a convent school. However, due to financial constraints, he was forced to study in a Telugu medium school till Class 8. With the sacrifices of his elder sister, Laxmikanth was able to cross the first hurdle of his life – joining a convent school.

This was just the tip of the iceberg of the hardships that the 27-year-old had to face. “I closely saw what it meant to sacrifice when my father worked hard to provide for our family,” he says.

Soon after schooling, he prepared for Eamcet, secured a below 10,000 rank, and got a scholarship. He joined the Srinidhi Institute of Science and Technology for Mechanical Engineering and worked part-time to take care of his expenses and provide for his family after his father suffered a transient ischemic attack that paralyzed the left side of his body.

He relocated to Abids to take advantage of free boarding and travelled 60-km daily to save every penny. Soon after his engineering, he secured a job in an MNC in Hyderabad and worked for two years.

“Though I wanted to do an MBA, I had to start working immediately after graduation to ensure my family’s financial security and support my sister’s career. I started materialising my dream to pursue an MBA only after fulfilling my responsibilities,” he says.

He also worked on a startup during the Covid period and studied for two to three hours daily for the GMAT. He started preparing in 2021 and managed to secure a seat. Post his completion of the PGPX programme, he wants to go back to fulfil his entrepreneurial dream and wants to work in the agriculture space.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .