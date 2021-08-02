Telangana’s Aarush wins Asian School chess silver

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:47 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana’s chess player Aarush Bathula won a silver medal in the Asian Schools Online Chess Championship in the under-7 age category, organised by the National Chess Federation of Philippines at Tornelo Platform on July 31.

The tournament saw contestants from over 25 countries from Asia in the under-7 9, 11, 13, 15 and 17 ate categories.

The State chess player scored 7.5 points from 9 rounds after winning in 7 games. He drew one game and lost one for his second-place finish.

Aarush has been making waves in the chess circles putting on consistent performances of late.

He had won both 29th and 30th Telangana State Ranking Chess tournaments, organised by the Telangana State Chess Association. He also secured a sixth-place finish in the national school online chess championship, conducted by the All India Chess Federation.

Aarush is the second standard student of Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul International School.