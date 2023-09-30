Telangana’s commitment for women’s safety won praise of nation, SC: DGP Anjani Kumar

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:59 PM, Sat - 30 September 23

Siddipet: Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar said the Telangana government’s commitment to women’s safety had won the praise of the nation and as well as the Supreme Court.

Speaking after inaugurating the new Bharosa Centre building and Sakhi Centre building in Siddipet along with Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday, the DGP said the State government would complete construction of Bharosa Centres in all district headquarters in the next one year.

Senior officers and judiciary officers from across the nation were coming to the State to see the functioning of the Bharosa Centre, he said, adding that no State in the country had such facilities for women’s safety.

The Bharosa Centre had everything under one roof for women’s safety. The Centre would receive complaints from victims, carry out medical examinations besides providing legal counselling and aid, all under one roof.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao said they were also building a women’s hostel and a Balarakshak Bhavan besides the Sakhi Centre and Bharosa Centre. The government wanted to develop it as a women’s protection facility. The police station and hospital were also located close to the Bharosa Centre, constructed with Rs.1.18 crore.

Additional Director General of Police Shikha Goel, Zilla Parishad chairperson V Roja Sharma, Collector Prasanth Jeevan Patil, Commissioner of Police N Swetha and others were present.