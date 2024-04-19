Hyderabad: Rowdy sheeter arrested for sexually assaulting woman

The suspect, Umesh Naik (23) against whom a history sheet is being maintained by the Rachakonda police, threatened a 30-year-old woman from Bihar who was residing with her children at Annojiguda.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 April 2024, 08:17 PM

Hyderabad: The Pocharam IT Corridor police arrested a history sheeter on charges of threatening and sexually assaulting a woman on Friday.

He threatened to eliminate her family members and allegedly sexually assaulted her several times.

Based on the victim’s complaint, a case of rape and criminal intimidation was booked and Umesh Naik was arrested.

He was produced before the magistrate and further remanded in judicial custody.

The woman was sent to the hospital for medical examination and further to the Bharosa Centre for psychological support.