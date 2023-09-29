Hyderabad: Man sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for raping minor

The incident came to light only after the girl complained of stomach pain and was taken to a hospital by her grandmother.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:28 PM, Fri - 29 September 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A local court sentenced a man to 20 years rigourous imprisonment in the rape case of a minor girl reported at Chilkalguda in 2018. The court also imposed a fine of Rs.10, 000 on him.

The convicted person , Ch.Manikya Rao, captured the personal pictures of the 15-year-old girl who belonged to the same neighbourhood. Using these photographs, he threatened and sexually violated her many times in the span of four year. He threatened to kill her family if she revealed it to anyone.

Based on a complaint, the Chilkalguda police booked a case and arrested him.