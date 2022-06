Telangana’s Deepthi clinches bronze at National Federation Cup Championship

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:27 PM, Sat - 4 June 22

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Jeevanji Deepthi clocked 24.63 sec to clinch bronze in the 200 metres event at the 20th National Federation Cup Junior U-20 Athletics Championships held at the Chhotubhai Purani Sports Complex, Nadiad, Gujarat on Saturday.

Karnataka’s Priya Mohan bagged top honours by finishing the event in 23.98 sec while Priyanka Sikarwar of Uttar Pradesh took home silver in 24.26 sec.

Results: 1 Priya Mohan (KAR) 23.98 sec, 2 Priyanka Sikarwar (UP), 3 Jeevanji Deepthi (TS), 4 Sudeshna Shivankar (MH), 5 Kunja Rajitha (AP), 6 Mayavathi Nakirekanti (TS), 7 Tamanna (HAR), 8 Harita Bhadra (MH).