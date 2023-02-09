Telangana’s Hemalatha clinches rowing silver at Khelo India Youth Games

Thu - 9 February 23

Telangana State rowing medal winners posing with their medals.

Hyderabad: Telangana’s B Hemalatha clinched silver in the women’s singles scull (JW1X) event at the 5th Khelo India Youth Games held at the MP Water Sports Academy, Upper Lake, Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

She clocked 4.37.1 to emerge runner-up while Madhya Pradesh’s Monika Bhadoria took home the gold with the timing of 4.29.2. Akshada Nigal settled for bronze.

Meanwhile in the men’s quadruple scull event, the State team consisting of K Gnaneswar, A Ganesh, Y Sai Varun, CH Sravan Kumar, claimed the bronze medal by finishing the race in 3.31.1 sec.

In the women’s scull (JW2) category K Anuradha, K Udaya Bhanu finished third with the timing of 4.31.9 sec. Punjab (4.17.0) and Tamil Nadu (4.18.3) finished ahead of Telangana.