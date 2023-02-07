Telangana’s Vritti, Lokesh clinch gold at Khelo India Youth Games

Telangana’s Vritti Agarwal and V Lokesh bagged top honours in the female 800m freestyle and men’s fencing epee events

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:43 PM, Tue - 7 February 23

Vritti Agarwal

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Vritti Agarwal and V Lokesh bagged top honours in the female 800m freestyle and men’s fencing epee events respectively at the Khelo India Youth Games held in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

Hyderabad swimmer Vritti clocked 9.35.61 to clinch the gold. She was followed by Sachdeva Bhavya of Delhi and Karnataka’s S Rujula with the timings of 9.40.75 and 10.00.35 respectively.

Also Read Telangana’s gymnast Surabhi pockets gold at Khelo India Youth Games

Meanwhile, State’s Hemalatha clocked 4.31.25 to enter into the final of the female rowing scull event. In total, Telangana secured 14 podium finishes which included five gold, three silver and six bronze medals.