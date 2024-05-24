Telangana’s Kosgi to be home for first govt engineering college

To begin with, the institution will offer Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), CSE Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, and CSE Data Science programmes with each 60 seats from the forthcoming academic year.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 May 2024, 07:48 PM

To begin with, the institution will offer Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), CSE Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, and CSE Data Science programmes with each 60 seats from the forthcoming academic year.

Hyderabad: Kosgi in erstwhile Mahabubnagar district will be home to the first government engineering college in the State. The college, which recently received extension of approval from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) for the academic year 2024-25, is being established by upgrading the existing Government Polytechnic College at Kosgi.

To begin with, the institution will offer Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), CSE Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, and CSE Data Science programmes with each 60 seats from the forthcoming academic year.

The college affiliated to the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) – Hyderabad will extend hostel facility to about 200 students enrolling for both engineering and diploma programmes.

So far, the State has only campus and constituent colleges under the JNTU-Hyderabad, Osmania, Kakatiya, Mahatma Gandhi, Satavahana and Palamuru universities besides Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University and PV Narasimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University.

This government engineering college, however, will be under direct control of the Commissionerate of Technical Education (CTE). “Back then in 1972, there was one each engineering college in Hyderabad, Anantapur and Kakinada under the government sector. But they later became the campus colleges of the JNTU. This is the first engineering college under the government, which will be functional under the CTE. Currently, the college will run from the existing polytechnic college building until a construction of a new building completes in 11 acres of land,” said senior CTE official.

Admissions will be via web-based counselling of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test 2024.

According to officials, a few more government engineering colleges may be established in the next year. “There are proposals from public representatives and people for conversion of government polytechnics into engineering colleges. The application window for the AICTE approval has already concluded. So any proposal can be looked into for the next year,” officials added.