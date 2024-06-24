Telangana’s latest IAS rejig has officers juggling multiple posts

Ramaiyer was also given FAC of posts of Director, Handlooms &Textiles, Vice-Chairman & MD, TG Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited and Managing Director, Telangana Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society (TGCO).

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 June 2024, 10:00 PM

Hyderabad: After the rejig of 20 District Collectors a few days ago, the State government on Monday transferred 44 senior IAS officers, besides a few Collectors in the districts. Interestingly, with the issuance of GO MS 876 bringing the latest IAS reshuffle into effect, two officers hold multiple posts now.

Shailaja Ramaiyer has five posts after being posted as Principal Secretary (Endowments) apart from as Principal Secretary (Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts), which comes under the lndustries & Commerce department, the Minister of which is her husband D Sridhar Babu.

Ramaiyer was also given FAC of posts of Director, Handlooms &Textiles, Vice-Chairman & MD, TG Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited and Managing Director, Telangana Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society (TGCO).

Alagu Varsini VS, who was TGCO MD, was transferred. Another officer who now has multiple posts was Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) Joint Metropolitan Commissioner Amrapali Kata, who on Monday was given the Full Additional Charge (FAC) of Commissioner, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

She was already holding the positions of Managing Director, Musi River Front Development Corporation and Managing Director, Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited.

Bhorkade Hemant Sahadeorao, who was the Khairatabad Zonal Commissioner when unauthorized structures in front of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s house were demolished, was appointed as Managing Director, TG Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TGMSIDC). Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar Sultania was transferred and posted as Principal Secretary (Finance).

AV Ranganath, IG, Multizone–I, was transferred and posted as Commissioner, Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management, GHMC.