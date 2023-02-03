Telangana’s Lokesh bags gold at Khelo India Youth Games

08:14 PM, Fri - 3 February 23

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Lokesh Reddy clinched a gold medal in the boys singles badminton after recording a three-set victory over Punjab’s Abhinav at the 5th Khelo India Youth Games at Kampu, Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on Friday. The State shuttler downed Abhinav 21-19, 15-21, 22-20 in a close contest.

Meanwhile in athletics, Sumit Kumar won a bronze medal in the 1500 metres event. The State boxers added two more bronze in the day when G Nidhi and MD Bilal lost their semifinal bouts.

MD Bilal lost to Manipur’s Mandengbam Jadumani Singh when the referee stopped the contest in the first round. The female boxer Nidhi too faced similar situation against Madhya Pradesh’s Vinti going down in the first round with referee stopping the contest.

