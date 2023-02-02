Khelo India Youth Games: Telangana’s Lokesh enters into badminton finals

Telangana badminton player K Lokesh Reddy entered into the men’s singles finals at the 5th Khelo India Youth Games

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:18 PM, Thu - 2 February 23

Hyderabad: Telangana badminton player K Lokesh Reddy entered into the men’s singles finals at the 5th Khelo India Youth Games held at the M.P Badminton Academy, Kampu, Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

Lokesh defeated Manraj Singh of Haryana 14-21, 21-14, 21-18 in the semifinals to make it to the summit clash. He will face Abhinav Thakur of Punjab, who got the better of Haryana’s Bharat Ragav 19-21, 21-15, 21-11, in the title clash.

Earlier, Lokesh defeated Tushar Suveer of Karnataka 21-19, 19-21, 21-13 in the quarterfinals.

In gymnastics Surabhi Prasanna qualified for the final in three rounds as she finished top in the table vault and second in floor exercise event. She will also compete for the overall championship.

State boxer MD Bilal entered into the last four after Ladhak’s Ghulam Rasool gave walkover in the quarterfinals. MD Hamza Abdul Khal and M Purvik recorded victories to advance into the next rounds.

Results: Badminton: Semifinals: K Lokesh Reddy (TS) bt Manraj Singh (HAR) 14-21, 21-14, 21-18; Abhinav Thakur (PUB) bt Bharat Raghav (HAR) 19-21, 21-15, 21-11; Boxing: MD Bilal (TS) bt Ghulam Rasool (Ladhak) (W/O); MD Hamza (TS) bt Pakba Taw (Arunachal Pradesh) 5-0; M Purvik (TS) bt Pordunng (Arunachal Pradesh) 5-0.