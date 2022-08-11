Young Telangana wrestler eyes greater glory on world stage

Pilanagoila Nikhil Yadav (left) in action during his bronze medal match in the World U-17 Cadet Wrestling Championships

Hyderabad: Hyderabad wrestler Pilanagoila Nikhil Yadav has been putting on impressive performances in the freestyle 60kg category. Taking part in his maiden international event, he proved his mettle to clinch a bronze in the recently-concluded World U-17 Cadet Wrestling Championships held in Rome, Italy.

The 17-years-old was over the moon for winning a podium finish in his first international championship. “I am very happy and excited with this win. This is my maiden appearance in the international tournament, winning a medal is a good start for my career,” said a delighted Nikhil.

“Players from the foreign nations were skilled and tough in the tournament. I had only one thing in my mind that I am representing India and I have decided to get a medal at any cost. I gave my best in the bronze medal match,” said the intermediate second year student when asked about his experience in the world championships.

He also had an impressive record in the Khelo India Youth Games, where he bagged a bronze. So far he won two gold medals in national school games, one bronze in junior nationals, one silver and a bronze in the sub-junior nationals.

“I started wrestling by watching pahlevans (wrestlers) from my childhood and I got influenced by them. My father (Suresh) is also a wrestler and he used to go to Jai Bhavani Vyamshala to train with Arjun Pahlevan. Watching them train with other pahlevans, I got attracted to the game and started training when I was 10,” said the young grappler.

“Later, I went to New Delhi and I trained in Chhatrasal Stadium and won two consecutive national school games gold medals. I have trained under Olympic medallist Susheel Kumar and he is my inspiration and my dream is to win Olympic gold for the country,” he revealed.

From the last four years, Nikhil has represented Telangana in various national events and won laurels to the State. However, his path to the international arena was filled with hurdles. He comes from a humble family from Puranapool where Nikhil’s father supplies milk to make a livelihood. With his parents not able to support him financially, he struggled to pursue his dream.

His achievements brought him an admission in the JSW’s Inspire Institute of Sport, Bannihatti, Karnataka, where he is currently training under the coach Amir Tavakolian and he is thankful to his coach for the support before going to the world championships.

“My coach Amir sir trained me with technical skills to succeed at the international level. He made me strong physically and mentally before playing in the international circuit,” Nikhil said.

“I need more support for my upcoming tournaments. I want to represent the country in many international tournaments. I want to make my parents, country and the Telangana State proud by winning more laurels,” said the ambitious wrestler.