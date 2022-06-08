Telangana’s Malavath poorna summits Mt Denali, highest peak in North America

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:28 PM, Wed - 8 June 22

Hyderabad: Malavath Poorna, the youngest girl to scale Mt Everest at the age of 13-years in the world, created history yet again by reaching the summit of the highest mountain peak of North America, Mt Denali with a summit elevation of 20, 310 feet or 6,190 meters above the seal level.

The talented mountaineer from Nizamabad, Telangana summited Mt Denali on June 5 and has completed the 7-summit challenge. The expedition to scale Mt Denali was organised by Hyderabad-based Transcend Adventures, the company instrumental in helping her complete the 7-summit challenge.

The ACE Engineering Academy came up with sponsorship and enabled Poorna complete the summit of Mt Denali. The young mountaineer said that she left for North America from India on May 18 with all the necessary preparations and arrived in the city of Anchorage, Alaska, the place where all the expeditions to Mt Denali begin, on May 19.

Poorna was accompanied by four more team members from India. On May 22, the group drove to Talkitna and completed the formalities of registrations at Mount Danali National Park. The entire team reached the base camp on May 23 and continued the climbing.

Poorna Malavath created history in 2014 by becoming the youngest girl in the world to have climbed Mt Everest. After that, she went on to climb other major peaks and her list of 7-summits so far include Mt Everest (Asia), Mt Kilimanjaro (Africa), Mt Elbrus (Europe), Mt Aconcagua (South America), Mt Cartensz Pyramid (Ocenia), Mt Vinson (Antarctica) and Mt Denali in North America.