Telangana’s Praveen bags bronze at National Judo Championship

TSWREIS student Praveen clinched silver at the Sub -Junior and Cadet Judo National Championship held in Chennai

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:52 PM, Sun - 19 February 23

Hyderabad: Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) student Praveen clinched silver at the Sub -Junior and Cadet Judo National Championship held in Chennai, Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

The eighth standard student from Bhongir judo academy lost to Vedatha of Maharashtra in the gold medal match of 35 kg category. Meanwhile, Ranga won bronze in the 50 kgs category.

