Telangana’s Quadeer named Indian Ice Skating team coach

Telangana’s MA Quadeer named as the Indian Ice Skating team coach for the upcoming SouthEast Asia Short Track Ice Skating Competition
Hyderabad: Telangana’s MA Quadeer named as the Indian Ice Skating team coach for the upcoming SouthEast Asia (SEA) Short Track Ice Skating Competition scheduled to be held in Singapore on April 1 and 2.
A 24-meber squad will represent the country in the show-piece event. Ice Skating Association of India is going to conduct a six-day camp for the team in Philippines from March 25 to 30. India emerged runners-up in the last edition of the SEA trophy.