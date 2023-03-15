Telangana’s Quadeer named Indian Ice Skating team coach

Telangana’s MA Quadeer named as the Indian Ice Skating team coach for the upcoming SouthEast Asia Short Track Ice Skating Competition

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:22 PM, Wed - 15 March 23

Telangana’s MA Quadeer named as the Indian Ice Skating team coach for the upcoming SouthEast Asia Short Track Ice Skating Competition

Hyderabad: Telangana’s MA Quadeer named as the Indian Ice Skating team coach for the upcoming SouthEast Asia (SEA) Short Track Ice Skating Competition scheduled to be held in Singapore on April 1 and 2.

A 24-meber squad will represent the country in the show-piece event. Ice Skating Association of India is going to conduct a six-day camp for the team in Philippines from March 25 to 30. India emerged runners-up in the last edition of the SEA trophy.