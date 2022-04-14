Telangana’s Rithvik, Harsha hog limelight at chess championship

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:28 PM, Thu - 14 April 22

Champions: Grand Masters Raja Rithvik and Harsha Bharthkoti receiving the winners trophy.

Hyderabad: Telangana chess players and grandmasters Raja Rithvik and Harsha Bharakoti hogged limelight at the National Team Championship, held at the Jalgaon in Maharashtra on Wednesday.

Both Raja Rithvik and Harsha played well to guide their team Airports Authority of India (AAI) team to victory in the team championship. Later, Raja Rithvik won a gold medal in the individual event.

He scored 6.5 points from seven rounds to take top honours.

Meanwhile, Telangana State Chess Association president, K S Prasad congratulated both the players for their achievement and hoped to bring many laurels to the State.

