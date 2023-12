Telecommunications Bill 2023 In LokSabha: Regulation Of OTT, Broadcast, Broadband Services Announced

The Telecommunications Bill 2023, introduced by IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the Lok Sabha, aims to replace the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, and regulate all online services, including OTT

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:52 PM, Mon - 18 December 23

The Telecommunications Bill 2023, introduced by IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the Lok Sabha, aims to replace the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, and regulate all online services, including OTT, satellite-based, broadcasting, internet, and broadband services.