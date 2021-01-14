Telegram, Signal feast on WhatsApp row

Signal, which many feel is more secure than Telegram, is enjoying all the attention as WhatsApp’s popularity has plummeted

Hyderabad: What began as concern over data privacy after WhatsApp announced changes in its privacy policy has now snowballed into a full-blown war of apps, with alternatives like Signal and Telegram witnessing a massive surge in downloads and India apparently being where it is all being played out.

In a message to its users, Telegram said on Wednesday that it had surpassed 500 million monthly active users with 25 million new users joining the platform globally in the last 72 hours. The ‘thank you’ note, also invited users to get more familiar with Telegram’s features.

On the other hand, Signal, which many feel is more secure than Telegram, is enjoying all the attention as WhatsApp’s popularity has plummeted. Signal had over 23 lakh new downloads between January 6 and January 10 in India, with its executive chairman Brian Acton, also the co-founder of WhatsApp, saying they were aiming at another 100-200 million users in India over the next two years. The sudden popularity, it appears, has surprised even Acton, who admitted that they did not realise ‘how quickly India was going to make the switch to try a new more privacy-oriented messenger’.

Not one to give up, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who owns WhatsApp, has started an attempt to prevent from losing more users, with managers of the world’s largest social media platform for once turning to good old print media for help through front-page advertisements across India.

“WhatsApp respects and protects your privacy. Respect for your privacy is coded into our DNA,” said the attempt to hold on to what is seen as the messaging platform’s biggest market.\

