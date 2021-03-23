‘Telisinavaallu’, a mixture of thrill & mystery

Telisinavaallu is being produced by Syringe Cinema and KSV Films, which produced the award-winning film Hithudu starring Jagapathi Babu, is presenting it.

A motion picture of a movie can’t get quirkier than this one. The upcoming movie Telisinavaallu is a genre-bending film in which family-romance-thriller-mystery elements are interlinked to give a new kind of experience to audiences.

Written and Directed by Viplove Koneti, the movie has Ram Karthick who essays the role of the protagonist while he is paired up with Hebah Patel in a never-seen-before characterisation.

The movie also includes actors like Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, Jaya Prakash in pivotal roles. Technicians were a blend of film school graduates along with seniors in the industry. The movie has wrapped up two schedules and 80 per cent of the film has been completed. The final schedule of the shoot is due.

