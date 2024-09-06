Telugu cinema sees a change: Content over star power

By Pratyusha sista Published Date - 6 September 2024, 03:09 PM

Left to Right: Saripodhaa Sanivaaram director Vivek Athreya, AAY director Anji Kanchipalli, Committee Kurrollu director Yadhu Vamsi

Hyderabad: August has been a remarkable month for Telugu cinema, especially for small-budget films. While the usual expectation is that star-studded films dominate the box office, this month proved that even films without a star cast can create a buzz. Movies like “Committee Kurrollu” have been running to packed theaters, even in their final week, showcasing the audience’s preference for simple stories with good screenplays over star power.

This trend is not just a one-off. Young, debutant directors are winning over audiences with fresh, engaging content, often outperforming established directors whose films have failed to make an impact.

It seems audiences are tired of repetitive, formulaic movies and are instead leaning towards films with fresh narratives and realistic characters. The success of these films also reflects on the changing audience expectations.

While there is often blame on audiences for having high expectations from star heroes, which can lead to a film’s failure when those expectations aren’t met, there’s also a shift in what audiences want. They still enjoy a mass entertainer but also crave feel-good films with new concepts.

Debut Directors Take on Big Films

Two directors who have captured the audience’s attention this month are Yadhu Vamsi of “Committee Kurrollu” and Anji Babu of “AAY.”

Both directors were nervous about releasing their films alongside major star-studded releases. Anji Babu’s film, “AAY,” was released on the same day as Ravi Teja’s “Mr. Bachchan,” directed by veteran Harish Shankar, and Ram Pothineni’s “Double Ismart,” directed by Puri Jaganadh.

Competing against such big names was intimidating. “I was very tense, knowing the kind of films we were up against,” Anji Babu admits. “Our producer, Bunny Vas, decided on the release date after Pushpa 2 was postponed. Even when ‘Mr. Bachchan’ and ‘Double Ismart’ announced their release dates later, he was confident. That confidence paid off.”

Yadhu Vamsi, director of “Committee Kurrollu,” had a similar experience. “Before the movie’s success, just getting the opportunity to make a film was a success for me,” he says. “I went around a lot of production houses before I got this chance. When we announced the release date, there were no big films scheduled. We were confident. But as our second week started, our film was gaining momentum, yet we didn’t have screens in major theaters because big films were in the race. It was frustrating, but we kept believing in our film. By the third and fourth weeks, we finally got theaters, and I was thrilled to see housefull shows.”

Belief: The Key to Success

For both directors, belief in their story and themselves was crucial. “The key mantra is belief,” Yadhu Vamsi shares. “We didn’t back out thinking about the competition. We knew we had a good story, and we believed the audience would appreciate it.”

Anji Babu echoes this sentiment. “Our belief in the story kept us going. It’s easy to get scared when you’re up against big names, but we knew we had something special, and we held onto that.”

Both directors, born in small towns—Yadhu Vamsi from Tadepalligudem and Anji Babu from Amalapuram—have made a significant mark with their debut films. With industry support from names like Niharika Konidela and Allu Aravind, they are now looking forward to creating more magic on the big screen.

A New Star Emerges

As August draws to a close, it’s clear that the film landscape is shifting. This change is perhaps best encapsulated by Nani’s film “Saripodhaa Sanivaaram.” With a tagline “Hi August, when you end, we will start,” the movie has ended the month with a bang. Directed by Vivek Athreya, who is not new to the industry.

“Saripodhaa Sanivaaram” has already collected 75.26 crores in just five days of its release and is well on its way to hitting the 100-crore mark. Director Vivek Athreya, whose previous blockbuster “Brochevarevarura” established him as a talent to watch, seems to have another hit on his hands.

The tremendous response to “Saripodhaa Sanivaaram” shows that even established names can succeed by bringing fresh, engaging content to the screen.

The Future of Telugu Cinema

The success of these small-budget films, along with Nani’s “Saripodhaa Sanivaaram,” signals a shift in the Telugu film industry. Audiences are increasingly choosing films based on content rather than star power, and debutant directors are proving that with the right story, even the biggest of competitors can be outshined.

With this change, it will be interesting to see how established stars and directors adapt. Will they continue to rely on tried-and-tested formulas, or will they embrace this new trend of simple stories and innovative storytelling? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain: the audience’s voice is louder than ever, and it’s calling for change.