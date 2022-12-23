Veteran Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana passes away

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:21 AM, Fri - 23 December 22

Hyderabad: Veteran Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana died at his Filmnagar residence in the wee hours of Friday. The 87-year-old actor has been suffering from age-related issues from the past few months. The last rites will be performed on Saturday in Mahaprasthanam.

Fondly known as Navarasa Natana Sarvabhouma, Kaikala was born on 25th July 1935 in the Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh. He starred in more than 770 films from the time of NTR. He played as antagonist and character roles in family and social dramas as well as mythological films.

He was also a member of Parliament in the 11th Lok Sabha from the Telugu Desam party (TDP). Members of the Telugu film fraternity, united by grief, paid tribute to the veteran actor on social media.