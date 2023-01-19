Telugu Film Producers Council to hold elections for its panel on Feb 19

President and producer C Kalyan on Wednesday warned those who work against the Council.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:31 PM, Thu - 19 January 23

Hyderabad: Elections to the Telugu Film Producers Council (TFPC) are going to be held on February 19. President and producer C Kalyan on Wednesday held a press meet to make the announcement.

During the briefing, Kalyan warned those who work against the Council. “This council comes with a history of decades. In all, 1,200 members are part of it. If anyone tarnishes its reputation on social media or somewhere else, it won’t be tolerated. We have suspended a producer from membership for three years – producer K Suresh Babu, producer Yalamanchi Ravi Chendh has been sacked from the council permanently,” Kalyan said.

He said that there is no truth in the allegation that the council elections have been hindered. “Today’s unanimous decision to hold elections proves that the baseless allegations are a lie,” Kalyan added.

He said that the council owns funds to the tune of Rs 9 crore. “We own a building in Tirupathi. We invested Rs 2.40 crore in movie towers some years ago. Its value is now Rs 10 crore,” Kalyan said.