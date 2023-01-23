aha ready with season 2 of its reality show ‘Telugu Indian Idol’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:23 PM, Mon - 23 January 23

Hyderabad: The local OTT platform aha is all set to bring back the most-loved singing reality show across Telugu States in a brand-new avatar – ‘Telugu Indian Idol 2’. The new season promises to discover and nurture the most talented singers of the Telugu-speaking States.

The show’s first edition received an overwhelming response as it perfectly hit the right chord with the audience, making ‘Telugu Indian Idol’ a blockbuster hit after its launch. Taking the legacy of celebrating the music forward, the show will be grander and more exciting this time around.

The show was announced on India’s biggest talk show – ‘Unstoppable 2 with NBK’. The first season saw SS Thaman, Nithya Menon and Kartheek as the judges with BVK Vagdevi taking the trophy home, while Srinivas and Vaishnavi stood as first and second runners-up respectively.

With the participants aged between 16 and 30, the show is set to cast a melodious spell on the audience as they spotlight the singing prodigies from the undiscovered corners of the Telugu States.

Continuing its melodious journey, auditions for season 2 will take place Hyderabad on January 29 at St. George Grammar High School, Basheer Bagh. Calling all the energetic, spirited, and talented singers to give their best shot.

Are you the next ‘Telugu Indian Idol’? Participate in the auditions and get ready to become the next singing sensation.