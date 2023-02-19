CM KCR’s birthday celebrations held in Oman

Mahipal Reddy, President of Oman Chapter emphasised the need to expand BRS across India with the support of NRIs hailing from various Indian states and working in Oman

By Irfan Mohammed Published Date - 08:01 PM, Sun - 19 February 23

KCR cup cricket tournament in Oman to mark CM KCR birthday.

Jeddah: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s birthday was celebrated with festive fervour in Oman’s capital Muscat on Friday. BRS NRI cell Oman wing held a variety of progammes to celebrate the birthday.

Mahipal Reddy, President of Oman Chapter emphasised the need to expand BRS across India with the support of NRIs hailing from various Indian states and working in Oman. Schemes such as Rythu Bandhu, Aasara pensions, Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya and projects like Kaleshwaram are leading to the prosperity of the people, noted Shaikh Ahmed, vice president.

The NRI cell also organised the KCR Cup cricket tournament in Oman Cricket Academy Stadium to mark the birthday of the Chief Minister. Deccan Muskeeters won the KCR cup while Deccan Star bagged runner up and Deccan Eleven came in third, according to organisers. Enthusiastic cricketers from across Indian states participated in the event that was attended by some leading Omani dignitaries also.

Telangana Jagruthi’s Oman wing President Gundu Rajender Neta, Indian Social Club Telangana Wing Convenor Gundeti Ganesh, Indian Social Club Deccan Wing President Dr. SM Wasifuddin among others attended the event. Cake cutting celebrations were held at various labour camps in the Sultanate to mark the day.

A group of BRS fans also decided to hand over the relief material to Turkish and Syrian embassies to aid earthquake victims, said G. Vinod Kumar.