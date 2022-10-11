Telugu-origin techie, accused of stalking Mark Zuckerberg, seeks police protection

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:23 PM, Tue - 11 October 22

Hyderabad: Pradeep Kumar, a Telugu-origin software engineer, who was accused by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg of stalking him and his family, is seeking police protection for himself and his family.

Speaking to presspersons, he alleged he has been facing a threat from the Facebook management as he was aware of the security architecture and loopholes of the popular social networking website. He requested the police department to provide security as he sensed a possibility of physical attacks on him in future.

Several cases in this regard have been filed by both parties over the last decade and the matter is pending in different courts in the United States of America and India.