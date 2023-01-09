Telugu-speaking Aditya Madiraju now expecting first child with his partner

The couple has been learning about the nuances of having biological children.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:46 PM, Mon - 9 January 23

Hyderabad: Telugu-speaking Aditya Madiraju and Amit Shah, who took the internet by storm with their grand Hindu wedding back in 2019 held in the United States, are now set to welcome their first baby due in May. The couple’s paternity shoot shared by ‘People’ magazine is now viral on social media.

“Never in our wildest dreams would we have thought that a casual bump in at a birthday party 6 years ago would find us our forever soulmate and give us the courage to stand against the world. And here we are getting ready to be dads,” the couple shared.

While speaking to ‘People’, the duo said that they had spoken about their desire to become parents on their very first date itself.

The couple has been learning about the nuances of having biological children. They also found out that the cost was higher for them than for heterosexual couples. After finding the egg donor, it took four rounds of in vitro fertilisation (IVF) for them to confirm the news.

Aditya told ‘People’, “We are hoping that having a baby normalises it even more, that it doesn’t matter if you’re a same-sex couple, you can just lead the life you want. I want this to be a guide for those who are trying because so many have gotten married after we have, and they have reached out to us thanking us because they figured out how to convince their parents and families because of us. So, this might very well help too.”

“We won’t be gay parents, we’ll just be parents,” he added. Shah and Madiraju got married in a traditional Hindu wedding in 2019 after meeting through a mutual friend in 2016.