In-laws, husband booked for attempting to kill pregnant woman in Asifabad

The accused persons were Kota Vimala, Lahanu and Mahender from Keshavapatnam.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:05 PM, Fri - 6 January 23

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A man, his wife and their son were booked on charges of attempting to kill their pregnant daughter-in-law by offering a poisoned soft drink for marrying their son against their wish at Keshavapatnam village in Sirpur (T) mandal on Thursday.

Koutala Inspector Budde Swamy and Sirpur (T) Sub-Inspector Deekonda Ramesh said the accused persons were Kota Vimala, Lahanu and Mahender from Keshavapatnam. The victim was Durke Kavitha, wife of Mahender and resident of the same village. Kavita and Mahender were in love and got married reportedly against the will of his parents a few months ago. She conceived and was staying at her parents’ home.

According to the police, Vimala, Lahanu and Mahender visited her and offered a cool drink laced with some poison in December. Kavita consumed the drink and lost consciousness after vomiting. She was admitted to a private hospital. She delivered a baby, but the infant died soon. She managed to recover and realized that she was offered a poisoned drink, after which she lodged a complaint with the police.

Investigation is on.