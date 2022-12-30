| News From Telanganas Districts In Brief

News from Telangana’s districts in brief

Catch all the brief news items from various districts of Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:24 PM, Fri - 30 December 22

Catch all the brief news items from various districts of Telangana

Police distribute rice, blankets to dwellers of Maoist-affected village

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Police distributed 20 kilograms of rice and blankets to 17 families each at the Maoist-affected rural Shankarapuram village in Dahegaon mandal on Friday.

Also Read President Murmu leaves for Delhi after concluding five-day winter sojourn

They gave away sports kits to youngsters of Motlaguda and Ravulapalli villages. Kaghaznagar DSP A Karunakar, Rural Inspector K Nagaraju and Dahegaon Sub-Inspector Sanath Kumar were present.