News from Telangana’s districts in brief

Catch all the brief news items from various districts of Telangana

Police distribute rice, blankets to dwellers of Maoist-affected village

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Police distributed 20 kilograms of rice and blankets to 17 families each at the Maoist-affected rural Shankarapuram village in Dahegaon mandal on Friday.

They gave away sports kits to youngsters of Motlaguda and Ravulapalli villages. Kaghaznagar DSP A Karunakar, Rural Inspector K Nagaraju and Dahegaon Sub-Inspector Sanath Kumar were present.

