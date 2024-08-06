| Telugu Student In Us Spreads Awareness On Online Safety For Teens In India

Raj, a 10th grader at Greenhill School in Dallas, was on a mission to educate students about cyber security across all schools in India.

Hyderabad: Raj Bhimidi Reddy, a Regional Ambassador for ‘Safe Teens Online,’ a global non-profit organization focused on spreading awareness about online safety for teenagers, is promoting cyber safety awareness for teenagers in 25 schools in Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Odisha.

According to a statement issued here on Tuesday, Raj, a 10th grader at Greenhill School in Dallas, was on a mission to educate students about cyber security across all schools in India.

Raj has been conducting surveys and seminars at many schools across Nizamabad and Hyderabad in Telangana, Hubli in Karnataka, Nashik in Maharashtra and Jeypore of Odisha to educate students about cyber safety. Among the various schools he administered surveys in, he chose Presidency High School, RBVRR High school and SSR Discovery Academy in Nizamabad and Little Flower High School and Meridian school in Hyderabad for conducting the seminars.