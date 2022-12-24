Telugu Wikipedians to celebrate 19th anniversary of its founding on December 25

Hyderabad: Started by the non-profit organisation Wikimedia Foundation in 2003, Telugu Wikipedia turned 19 on December 10. Initiated in 2003 as a free online encyclopedia, the Telugu edition was built with the efforts of several volunteers, editors, and readers.

As it enters its 20th year, Telugu Wikipedians across the country will celebrate the occasion at Ravindra Bharathi from 10 am to 3 pm.

The event is being oragisned to encourage students, Telugu language enthusiasts, and others who are interested in writing to increase Telugu content.

“It now has over 80,000 pages built with the efforts of several volunteers and averages more than 6.5 million page views per month. Close to 1,000 authors are contributing in Telugu and every year more than 1.5 lakh edits are performed from all over the world,” said Telugu Wikipedian Pranayraj Vangari.

“The Telugu version of Wikipedia has information (pages) about 10,000 villages and 607 mandals of Telangana,” he added.

“In addition to gaining information and knowledge, users can collate different pages to create a book. One can also sell the book in the market and Wikipedia doesn’t charge anything for doing so, but users have to cite Wikipedia as a source,” says Pranayraj.