Temperature set to rise in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:22 PM, Fri - 13 May 22

Hyderabad: After days of soothing temperature, mercury is all set to rise in the city from Saturday. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperature is likely to touch 40 degree Celsius and on Sunday, the maximum temperature might even cross 41 degree Celsius and touch 45 degree Celsius mark.

However, IMD has also forecast light to moderate rain in some parts of the city till May 19.

“The cyclonic circulation over coastal Andhra Pradesh and neighbourhood now lies over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and neighbourhood and extends up to 3.1 km above mean sea level,” IMD said in a statement.

On Friday, till 8:30 am, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 33.4 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature was 25.5 degree Celsius.

Besides, hotter-than-usual days are also ahead for Adilabad, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Mancherial, Nirmal, and Rajanna Sircilla districts as IMD predicted that the temperature may reach 45 degree Celsius. The weather department has also issued an orange alert for these districts.

