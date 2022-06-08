Temple renovated by MLC Kavitha at CH Kondur to be opened for devotees

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:22 AM, Thu - 9 June 22

Nizamabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s wife K Shobha participated in the Mahayagya of Sri Rajyalaxmi Sameta Sri Laxmi Narsimha Swamy temple at CH Kondur in Nandipet mandal of Nizamabad district, on the fourth day on Wednesday amidst Vedic chantings and rituals. MLC K Kavitha and her husband Anil Kumar took up renovation of the temple’s sanctum sanctorum.

To mark the auspicious occasion, homams are being perfomed for Shilamaya and Lohamaya idols, Dwajasthambham, and yantra prathishta, along with consecration ceremonies like Maha kumbhabhishekam were being carried out for the last five days. The couple have been performing Narasimha Havanam for the last five days and on the fifth day, Shobha performed the rituals.

Ritwiks led by Bhargava Narasimha Swamy performed Nava Narasimha Puja on the day. The Maha Poornahuti would be held on Thursday morning at 6 am. At 7:56 am, Maha Kumbha Prokshana would take place. The installation of idols, Shanti Kalyanam, Mahadashirvachanam would mark the conclusion of the ceremony.

MP BB Patil, MLAs Vidyasagar Rao, Jajula Surender, Hanumanth Shinde, Bigala Ganesh Gupta, A Jeevan Reddy, Nizamabad Additional Collector Chandrasekhar and others were present.