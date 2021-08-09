Temple tourism on the rise: Indrakaran Reddy

Minister reviewed the development works under progress at different temples and proposed works with endowments officials

Hyderabad: Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy on Monday said temple tourism was on the rise and stressed on the need to develop infrastructure at prominent temples to avoid inconvenience to visitors.

The Minister reviewed the development works under progress at different temples and proposed works with endowments officials here on Monday.

Indrakaran Reddy said that apart from ensuring spiritual atmosphere, efforts should be on developing ambience for psychological relaxation at the temples. Officials gave a presentation on the works under progress at Gnana Saraswathi temple, Basara, Pochamma temple, Adelli, Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, Kalva and Sri Papahareswara Swamy temple, Kadili in Nirmal district.

The Minister said devotees from other States come to Gnana Saraswathi temple in Basara in large numbers. Long-term plans should be prepared to ensure provision of all amenities for the devotees, he said.

Focus should be on providing sufficient accommodation facilities, queue complex, drinking water, shopping complexes, besides beautification of riverside at the temple, he said.

“The place for offering harathi to River Godavari should be developed and all arrangements have to be in place for boating. There is a need for further development of temple tourism at Basara” Indrakaran Reddy told the officials.

Already, the department was executing development works costing Rs 8 crore at Basara temple. Regarding development of Pochamma temple, Adelli, the Minister wanted the officials to prepare a detailed report on land acquisition and submit it to the District Collector. Special showers should be set up at the temple premises for the convenience of devotees, besides ensuring fresh and clean water in the temple tank, he said.

Similarly, development of temple tank at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, Kalva, should be taken up on priority, besides provision of basic amenities, he added.

