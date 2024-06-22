State sanctions Rs.20 crore for Bonalu festivities

The State government sanctioned Rs.20 crore for conducting Bonalu festivities in major temples in Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal Malkajgiri and others, she said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 June 2024, 11:20 PM

Hyderabad: The State government has sanctioned Rs.20 crore for conducting Bonalu festivities this year, besides constituting a State-level Utsav Committee with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy as the chairman.

With Bonalu festivities set to commence across the State shortly, Endowments Minister Konda Surekha held a meeting with officials here on Saturday.

These funds would be utilized for decoration of temples, procurement of silk clothes, arranging elephants for processions, electricity and other arrangements.