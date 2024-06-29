First e-marketplace for infrastructure materials, ServCrust launched in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: ServCrust, an innovative digital platform serving the construction industry, has been launched here.

Founded by Kranthi Kiran and Sandeep Pamidiparthi, this Hyderabad-based startup aims to revolutionize traditional operations through advanced technology and streamlined processes.

ServCrust vision is to be build and operate the leading e-marketplace by transforming the way business and consumers interact and transact in the digital age. It strives to build an ecosystem that ensures trust, promotes innovation and enhances the overall experience for all stakeholders, a press release said.

Kranthi Kiran, COO, ServCrust, said, “by leveraging technology, business can streamline operations, standardize process, and deliver better services.”

One of the key strengths of ServCrust is its ability to address cash flow challenges, efficiency of price and logistics and effectiveness of strong quality of service in the construction industry. The company digitizes processes and introduces innovative payment solutions to facilitate smoother transactions for suppliers and customers, the release said.