Temples in Adilabad decked up for ‘Karthika Pournami’

Adilabad: The ancient Sri Satyanarayana Swamy temple of Gudem in Dandepalli mandal has been decked up for celebrating annual festivities and jatara on account of Karthika pournami on Monday. Elaborate arrangements were made for the convenience of devotees.

About 50,000 devotees from neighboring districts such as Mancherial, Jagtial and Peddapalli district will congregate at the shrine and perform special prayers. They light up earthen lamps as part of festivities. Similarly couples would perform Sri Satayanarayana Swamy vratam, a customary ritual to express their gratitude for the well-being of their families.

Temporary toilets and a medical camp were set up for handling medical emergencies. TSRTC will operate special buses from Mancherial to Gudem. Security measures were taken for preventing untoward incidents. Devotees are advised to wear face masks and physical distancing in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the historic Sri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Jainath mandal centre was decked for the annual festivities. The precincts were decorated with colorful flowers and lit by electrical lamps. Sri Vittaleshwara temple in Thanur mandal centre was readied for organising a similar ceremony in view of the auspicious new moon day.

