Temples teem with devotees in Nizamabad

By | Published: 10:20 pm

Nizamabad: Shiva temples teemed with devotees in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts on Mahashivaratri. Temples witnessed a steady stream of devotees right from the morning.

In Nizamabad special prayers were offered by the devout at Shimbuni Gudi, Neelakanteshwara Aalayam in the city, Sri Chakreshwara Aalayam at Bodhan town, Siddula Gutta at Armoor town, Somalingeshwaralayam at Durki, Bugga Ramalingeshwara Aalayam at Machareddy and Vittaleshwara temple at Kamareddy.

The Endowments Department had made elaborate arrangements for the convenience of devotees by creating special queue lines so as to ensure social distancing. They also made arrangements for provision of drinking water.

In Nizamabad, Mayor Neethu Kiran performed pooja at the Shimbuni temple. Zaheerabad MP BB Patil and Whip Gampa Govardhan offered prayers at Rajarajeshwara Temple at Band Rameshwarpally of Machareddy mandal while Armoor MLA Jeevan Reddy offered prayers at the Siddulagutta Shivalayam.

