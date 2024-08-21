Tension erupts at SBI Narayanpet as farmers demand loan waiver release

The protesting farmers claimed that most of them, despite being eligible, have not received their loan waiver amounts. In response, bank officials had to lock the entrance to prevent the farmers from entering the bank.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 21 August 2024, 02:22 PM

Mahabubnagar: Tense situation prevailed at SBI Narayanpet branch in Utkoor mandal on Wednesday after a large number of farmers gathered and demanded the government to release loan waiver amounts to all the farmers in the mandal.

The agitating farmers alleged that a majority of the farmers have not received loan waiver amount though they are eligible for it. The bank officials were forced to lock the entrance to stop the farmers from getting into the bank. The bank officials tried to explain to them that they had credited the amount into the accounts of farmers whose names were found in the beneficiaries list.

