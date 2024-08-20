Farmers continue to protest against govt’s failure to implement crop loan waiver

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 August 2024, 08:35 PM

Farmers snd BRS activists participating in a dharna in Jagital district

Hyderabad: Farmers on Tuesday staged a protest across the State demanding the government to provide crop loan waiver to all the farmers.

In Jangaon district, a large number of farmers from Singarajupally village of Devaruppula mandal of the district on Tuesday staged a protest in front of a local bank demanding the government to provide crop loan waiver amounts to all the farmers.

They alleged that a large number of farmers were excluded from the list of crop loan waiver beneficiaries list. They warned that if the government failed to provide crop loans waivers to all the farmers, they would intensify the agitation.

Former minister and senior BRS leader Errabelli Dayakar Rao, who participated in the protest, said that his party would extend full support to farmers.

Accusing the Congress of cheating the farmers, he said the party promised to provide crop loan waiver benefits to all the farmers in the State, but was now imposing conditions to avail the scheme.

“So far not even 40 percent of the farmers have received the crop loan waiver amounts. Congress has once again deceived the farmers. BRS will not rest until the government waives the loan amount of all the farmers,”he said.

In Mahabubabad district, a few farmers claiming to be Congress workers staged a dharna at Bayyaram mandal and severely criticised the State government for its failure to implement the crop loan waiver.

In a video that went viral on social media, a farmer can be seen claiming that 60 percent of farmers in Bayyaram mandal have not received crop loan waiver benefits.

At Vikarabad the farmers staged a protest in front of the agriculture office and raised slogans against the State government. The farmers complained that the State government was trying to wash off its hands by claiming that it had waived off the crop loans of all the ryots, while many were to receive the benefits.

The farmers also warned that they would chase Congress leaders away if they visited Vikarabad.