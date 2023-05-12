Tension in Bhainsa after BJP tries to force screening of ‘The Kerala Story’

Mild tension prevailed in Bhainsa when BJP and Bhajrang Dal activists had heated argument with police over screening of 'The Kerala Story' film
Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed in the sensitive Bhainsa town for a while when Bharatiya Janata Party and Bhajrang Dal activists had an heated argument with the police over screening of ‘The Kerala Story‘ film in a theatre on Friday.
BJP and Bhajrang Dal members of kicked up a ruckus and prevented the police who had reached the spot reportedly to stop the screening of the controversial film in Kamala theatre in the town. Nirmal district BJP president Dr P Ramadevi also attempted to paste posters of the movie.
Police later managed to bring the situation under control.